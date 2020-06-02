Police investigate homicide at Tucson southside’s home

TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Monday night.

Officials say a woman with obvious signs of gunshot trauma was located in a residence in the 700 block of W. Columbia Street, just after 10 p.m.

TPD says Sabrina M. Arvizu, 20, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In a news release, police say that prior to the shooting, Arvizu and several guests were at the residence.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.