Pelosi urges President Trump to become a ‘healer in chief’ in wake of George Floyd protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday urged President Donald Trump to be a “healer in chief” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged “racism in America.”

This, as the wrenching debate fueling protests over the treatment of black people in the United States arrived in Congress. Pelosi invoked scripture and drew on past presidents as models of the nation’s chief executive at a time of crisis.

Some Republicans called George Floyd's death “murder” and urged the president not to escalate the situation.

There was a shifting tone as lawmakers confront police violence and racial inequality at the heart of the protests.