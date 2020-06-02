New mural of George Floyd in Houston

A wall in Houston that was once just red brick became a tribute to a life lost.

With the face of George Floyd, angel wings on his back and a halo above his head set against a blue background.

Alex Roman and his mom, artists who go by Donkeeboy and Donkeemom have painted murals all over town.

But when they got a message on Instagram about honoring Floyd’s life in this way they knew it was something they needed to be part of.

This building, Scott Food Mart, is just a few blocks from where Floyd went to high school.

"He was a beautiful soul, you know what mean and it means he means a lot to us, to Houston and to third ward,” said Roman. "And the halo says 'still breathing in our hearts.' And I put him directly under that light because I wanted it to shine."

The phrase written in the halo references Floyd’s last words, "I can't breathe,” which has become a rallying cry over the past few days.

The funeral for Floyd will be held June 9 in Houston, where he grew up.