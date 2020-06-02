George Floyd’s brother makes an emotional call for violence to end

(NBC News) Frustration and anger could be seen on streets across the country Monday night...the seventh night of protests against police brutality spurred by the death of George Floyd.

Military vehicles blocked hundreds outside of the Minnesota state capitol in St. Paul hours after Terrance Floyd, George's brother, made an emotional plea for the violence that has marred many of the demonstrations to end.

Terrance Floyd instead called for positive action.

"Let's stop thinking that our voice don't matter and vote," he told a crowd gathered at the memorial that has risen on the Minneapolis street where his brother was killed a week ago. "Educate yourself and vote!"

"Keep my brother's name ringing!" he added as the crowd changed "George Floyd! George Floyd!"

A public memorial for George Floyd will be held Thursday; he'll be buried next week in his home town of Houston, Texas.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2XSBLYx