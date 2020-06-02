Florida police officer caught on camera kneeling on neck of black man

SARASOTA, Fla. (NBC News) - Video shows a Florida police officer kneeling on the neck of black man during an arrest last month.

Someone posted this cellphone video on social media Monday tagging Sarasota police.

Police opened an internal investigation and released the video to the public Tuesday.

It shows an officer kneeling on a man's head and neck.

Police say the officer eventually moved his leg to the man's back.

On Facebook, Sarasota Police Department said the tactic is "not taught, used or advocated" by their agency.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave

Police say the man did not require medical attention or complain of any injuries.

He was arrested on charges related to battery and domestic violence, possible ammunition by Florida convicted felon and resisting law enforcement officer without violence, according to an affidavit.