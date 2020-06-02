FBI seek identities of individuals who incite violence during George Floyd protests

WASHINGTON D.C. - The FBI launched an investigation that aims to identify individuals who incite violence during demonstrations related to the death of George Floyd.

According to a press release shared Monday, the FBI announced that it plans to crack down on individuals who reportedly exploiting the nationwide protests to incite violence and criminal damage.

In the release, the FBI requested the public to share any information related to their investigation with the agency.

"We are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engaging in violations of federal law," the FBI said in the press release. "The continued violence, potential threat to life, and destruction of property across the United States interferes with the rights and safety of First Amendment-protected peaceful demonstrators, as well as all other citizens."

Anyone with information is advised to submit a tip at fbi.gov/violence or call 1-800-225-5324.