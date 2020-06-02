Arizona reports 1,127 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 24 COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The statewide total is now 941.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 21, 250 with 1, 127 new cases. That's 940 more cases than Monday.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 336,589 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.7 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 731 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 45

45 - 54 years of age: 49

55- 64 years of age: 114

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 10,536

Pima: 2,496

Pinal: 909

Santa Cruz: 365

Cochise: 89

Yuma: 1,275

La Paz: 92

Mohave: 409

Yavapai: 300

Coconino: 1,173

Navajo: 1, 957

Gila: 35

Graham: 37

Greenlee: 8

Apache: 1,569

