Arizona hits daily record of more than 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations

PHOENIX (AP) — The number of patients hospitalized with positive or suspected cases of COVID-19 in Arizona has reached an all-time high, according to state figures.

The state Department of Health Services says hospitals reported a total of 1,009 hospitalizations on Monday.

It’s the first time the daily number has reached 1,000.

The agency has been disclosing hospitalization data since April 9. Health officials reported Tuesday an additional 1,127 COVID-19 cases as well as 24 deaths. Including those findings, the total number of cases in Arizona now stands at 21,250 and the number of deaths at 941.