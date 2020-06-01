Tucson community cleans up after protests

TUCSON - As businesses try to clean up the damages from the weekend protests, community members are also pitching in.

Volunteers clean up Fourth Avenue and Downtown Tucson on Sunday.

Some volunteers say it's unfortunate that local businesses are affected. But they understand where the anger is coming from.

"When people are killed, when people are arrested or targeted or anything without reason, there's totally cause to be upset about it," said Fox Konold. "That's been going on for so long. People are fed up."

The organizer of the "Be Kind" message says they have no political agenda. They want to support the unity of these protests.