TPD chief: Attendees of local George Floyd vigil ‘need not worry about violating the state curfew’

TUCSON - After Gov. Doug Ducey implemented a statewide curfew Monday to combat the riots across Arizona, Tucsonans were worried of potential arrests and fines if they decided to attend a Monday night vigil for the late George Floyd.

To address this concern, Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus took to Twitter Monday to announce that the vigil attendees "need not worry about violating the state curfew."

On Sunday, Black community activists announced that they will host a peaceful gathering Monday at 7 p.m. at The Dunbar Pavilion to honor the man who died after a police officer in Minneapolis was caught on camera kneeling on his neck.

After news spread that the event at the African Arts & Culture Center located at 325 W. Second St. will be held on the basketball court until 10 p.m., many community members were worried that the event with cause conflicts with the governor's 8 p.m. curfew.

Magnus then quickly went to Twitter to assure attendees that TPD will focus on criminal conduct in other areas and people who wish to participate in the vigil will not need to worry about "violating the state curfew when they head home".

Attendees at tonight's vigil to remember George Floyd at the Dunbar Pavilion need not worry about violating the state curfew when they head home. Our resources are focused on criminal conduct in areas where we have active problems. #CommunityEngagement — Chris Magnus (@ChiefCMagnus) June 1, 2020

According to event organizers, the peaceful gathering will feature performances by local spoken word artists, musicians and DJ’s.

It will also have "a call for action to demand prosecution of all officers directly involved in or complicit to the murder of George Floyd, and the other black people murdered by police officers in recent history."

Attendees are asked to bring a candle and wear a face covering.