Police fire tear gas at protesters in downtown Phoenix

Hundreds of people returned to the streets of Phoenix Sunday evening on the fourth day of protests over George Floyd’s death.

Protesters carried signs and wore protective masks as they marched toward police headquarters, passing police roadblocks along the way. Some chanted "No justice, no peace."

Police used tear gas and flash bombs to disperse protesters.

Thanks to a large police presence, the streets were mostly clear after 10 p.m. local time. But officers were still looking for people wandering in neighborhoods and investigating tips from the public.

Several people were detained.