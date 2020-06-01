PCSD seek missing vulnerable 61-year-old last seen near Catalina

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for a vulnerable adult who was reported missing from the Catalina area Monday morning.

According to PCSD, 61-year-old Brett Byroad was last seen at around 9:15 a.m. at the 14000 block of North Hoot Owl Road near Oracle and Wilds roads. Officials say he was traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Byroad was described to be five feet, nine inches tall and weigh 155 pounds. He was said to have brown and gray hair, and blue eyes.

The 61-year-old was last seen wearing a blue button-down shirt, gray Dickies pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information is advised to call 911.