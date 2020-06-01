Nearly 26,000 nursing home deaths related to COVID-19 reported as lockdowns ease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents in the United States have died from COVID-19, according to a report for the nation’s governors, a number that is partial and likely to go higher.

The disclosure came as coronavirus restrictions were easing from Asia to Europe to the United States. The Florida Keys welcomed visitors Monday, the Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangladesh, golfers played in Greece and students returned to classes in Britain.

But Miami-Dade County kept its beaches closed because of protests in South Florida and across the country over the May 25 death of George Floyd, the black man pinned at the neck by a white police officer in Minneapolis.