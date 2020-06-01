Maricopa County Sheriff Office dogged with racial bias accusations

PHOENIX (AP) — A report on traffic enforcement by sheriff’s deputies in metro Phoenix during 2019 has found that stops of Hispanic and black drivers were more likely to last longer and result in searches than those of white drivers.

The report echoes conclusions from past studies aimed at identifying signs of racial bias in stops by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven years ago, the agency was found to have racially profiled Latinos in former Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s traffic patrols that targeted immigrants.

Though the study doesn’t conclude officers are still profiling Latinos, it said the enforcement disparities are possible indications of unconscious racial bias.