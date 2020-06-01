Family autopsy: Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The family of George Floyd says an independent autopsy has found that he died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure on his back and neck.

Floyd died a week ago after a white Minneapolis officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing.

The officer ignored bystander shouts to get off him and Floyd’s cries that he couldn’t breathe.

The family’s autopsy differs from the official autopsy as described in a criminal complaint that ruled out asphyxiation or strangulation.

Attorney Ben Crump says Officer Derek Chauvin should be charged with first-degree murder.