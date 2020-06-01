Arizona faces second overnight curfew after looting, clashes related to Geroge Floyd protest

PHOENIX (AP) — People in Arizona face a second overnight curfew Monday after looting at high-end businesses and clashes between police and civilians over the weekend led Gov. Doug Ducey to crack down.

Phoenix police arrested more than 200 people during demonstrations after the curfew took effect Sunday. Authorities say those arrested are accused of rioting, unlawful assembly, disorderly conduct or curfew violations.

At least 10 minors also were detained. Officials in the northeastern Arizona towns of Holbrook and Winslow wrote on Facebook that they didn’t face civil unrest and would not enforce Ducey’s curfew.