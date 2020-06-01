Arizona adds 187 new coronavirus cases; death toll 917

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 11 COVID-19-related deaths Monday. The statewide total is now 917.

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 20,123 with 187 new cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 321,926 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6 percent have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 714 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 44

45 - 54 years of age: 47

55- 64 years of age: 110

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 9,937

Pima: 2,382

Pinal: 865

Santa Cruz: 330

Cochise: 76

Yuma: 1,131

La Paz: 79

Mohave: 403

Yavapai: 297

Coconino: 1,155

Navajo: 1,873

Gila: 31

Graham: 32

Greenlee: 6

Apache: 1,526

