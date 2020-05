TUCSON - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for a vulnerable 65-year-old after she was reported missing on Tucson's east side Friday morning.

According to TPD, Patricia Manning was last seen near 9000 E. Speedway Blvd. near Camino Seco.

Police described the woman to be five feet, six inches tall and weigh 107 pounds.

We need your help in locating 65-year-old Patricia Manning. She was last seen this morning at 8:30 AM near 9000 E. Speedway. She is described as 5'6/107lbs. Please call 911 if she is seen. pic.twitter.com/cYJQXKYD9W — Ofc. Frank Magos (@ofcrmagos) May 29, 2020

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is advised to call 911.