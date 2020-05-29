Trump calls Minneapolis protesters ‘thugs,’ vows action

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is threatening to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis under control, calling violent protesters “thugs."

He tweeted Friday that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Overnight, protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody torched a Minneapolis police station.

Trump's tweet about “the shooting” drew another warning from Twitter, which said he had violated rules about “glorifying violence.”

The official White House account later reposted the comment, which was also flagged by the social media giant.

The White House says the president "did not glorify violence. He clearly condemned it."