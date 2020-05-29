Southern Arizona law enforcement agencies react to arrest video of George Floyd

TUCSON - After the video of a Minneapolis police officer holding a black man down with his knee on his neck was shared with the public, law enforcement agencies have taken the stand to inform the communities their thoughts and reaction.

This week, law enforcement agencies across Southern Arizona shared their thoughts on the situation.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier shared the following statement about the incident that resulted in the death of George Floyd.

On behalf of the men and women of the Pima County Sheriff ’s Department, I would like to express outrage at the conduct of the officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd that resulted in his death. The conduct observed on the video is completely contrary to training

and professional standards. Further, it is contrary to the basic standards of humanity. There is an understandable call for justice for what is indefensible conduct on the part of the officers arresting Mr. Floyd. We do not believe this conduct represents the thousands of men and women who serve our communities every day as law enforcement officers with honor, dedication and selfless professionalism. Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier

While no official statement has yet been issued, Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus shared his thoughts on the situation through a post on Twitter shared Tuesday.

"Indefensible use of force that good officers everywhere are appalled by," Magnus said via Twitter. "This is contrary to how professional police officers train and conduct themselves. Conduct like this anywhere makes it more difficult for police everywhere to build community trust."