President Trump strikes China over COVID-19, Hong Kong and student visas

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has announced a series of measures aimed at China as a rift between the two countries grows.

He said he would withdraw funding from the World Health Organization, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government.

Trump says the World Health Organization failed to adequately respond to the coronavirus outbreak because of China's influence.

The U.S. is the largest supporter of the global health body. The U.S. is ending Hong Kong's special trade status because of China's move to impose a new security law on the semi-autonomous city.