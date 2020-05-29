Oro Valley Parks and Recreation facilities reopen June 1

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - The Town of Oro Valley’s Parks and Recreation Department will reopen June 1.

This includes the town's recreation and aquatic centers.

However, visitors should expect changes. Oro Valley will implement new safety and sanitization procedures.

Updated facility hours

Community & Recreation Center

Monday - Friday: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Closed daily from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. for cleaning

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oro Valley Aquatic Center

Monday - Friday: 5 a.m. - 8 p.m. – Closed daily from 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. for cleaning and staff availability

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Movies on the Lawn are also back. Here's the schedule:

July 18 – Sonic the Hedgehog (7:30 p.m.)

August 15 – The Call of the Wild (6:30 p.m.)

What you need to know before you visit

The Town of Oro Valley is asking its visitors to wear masks when visiting its facilities.

People experiencing flu-like symptoms or a temperature over 100.4 degrees are asked to stay home.

They ask you to maintain clean hands while visiting and do not touch your mouth, nose, ears and eyes.

If you plan to swim, arrive in your swimwear and leave in your swimwear.

Locker rooms will be closed for changing, and showers will not be available at this time.

Visitors are asked to maintain proper social distancing while visiting these facilities.

For more information visit the Town’s Parks and Recreation web page for guidelines or email ask@orovalleyaz.gov