Minnesota governor apologizes for arrest of CNN crew

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz apologized to CNN for the arrest of a network crew covering the violent protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd.

Correspondent Omar Jimenez and two colleagues were handcuffed and led away by the Minnesota State Patrol while reporting live on the network Friday morning.

Walz said that CNN chief executive Jeff Zucker had called him demanding to know why the crew had been detained.

The crew was released within an hour.

Walz said he took full responsibility and that keeping journalists safe as they cover the story is a top priority.

The National Association of Black Journalists and others condemned the arrests.