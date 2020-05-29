Homicide investigation underway after bodies of two missing Arizonans located in Iowa

TUCSON - An homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of two missing Arizonans were located in Iowa Friday,

Earlier Friday, News 4 Tucson's sister station, KWWL reported that the FBI was searching through a property in Evansdale, Iowa in connection the case of Yavapai County residents, David Batten and Elissa Landry. Chino Valley Police Department said the two were reported missing from the Chino Valley area April 19.

According to a press release from CVPD, the department received information that the Landry's vehicle was in Iowa and the bodies of the two missing Arizonans were inside that vehicle.

CVPD, the FBI and Iowan law enforcement agencies located the vehicle in Evansdale on Friday after it was buried on a property near Timber Oak Road. Two bodies were found in the vehicle.

While police "preliminarily identified" the bodies to belong to Batten and Landry, the department awaits official confirmation from the medical examiner.

KWWL previously reported that Mitchell Mincks as a Person of Interest in the case. He was previously reported missing alongside Batten and Landry.

When Mincks was located and taken into custody in April for violating probation, the law enforcement agencies shifted the investigation from a missing persons case to homicide.

CVPD said charges against Mincks and any other suspects "who may have assisted him" are pending.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information related to the case.