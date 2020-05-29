Ex-officer caught on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck charged with third-degree murder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer who was seen on video kneeling on George Floyd's neck could face the same 12 1/2-year prison sentence that was imposed against another former officer in his department if he's convicted of third-degree murder.

State prosecutors charged Derek Chauvin on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for the death of Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed and pleaded that he couldn't breathe. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines recommend 12 1/2 years for a conviction on the murder count and four years on the manslaughter charge.

Former Officer Mohamed Noor got a 12 1/2-year sentence for killing Justine Damond, who was fatally shot after calling 911 to report a possible sexual assault.