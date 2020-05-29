Eight arrested in Phoenix protest over death of George Floyd

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams says a protest of George Floyd's death started out peaceful but turned violent due to a small group of people.

Eight people out of hundreds of protesters were arrested Thursday night and accused of unlawful assembly. Demonstrators marched from City Hall to the State Capitol.

Police say some protesters threw rocks at officers, broke windows at police headquarters and damaged businesses and vehicles.

Officers fired pepper spray and rubber bullets when some refused to leave the area. One protester exposed to pepper spray and two officers suffering from heat exhaustion were brought to hospitals, treated and released.