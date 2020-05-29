Arizona logs 702 new coronavirus cases

PHOENIX — State health officials reported an additional 28 COVID-19-related deaths Friday. The statewide total is now 885.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 18, 465 with 702 new cases. On Thursday, the state reported 501 cases.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 297, 495 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.6% have come back positive.

Deaths:

The state says that 690 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 41

45 - 54 years of age: 44

55- 64 years of age: 108

<20 years of age: 2

Maricopa County has reported 419 deaths. Pima County reported 185.

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 9, 112

Pima: 2,234

Pinal: 814

Santa Cruz: 262

Cochise: 67

Yuma: 929

La Paz: 54

Mohave: 369

Yavapai: 295

Coconino: 1,104

Navajo: 1,752

Gila: 28

Graham: 27

Greenlee: 4

Apache: 1,414

