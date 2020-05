TUCSON -- Student-athletes will soon return to the University of Arizona campus for voluntary physical training.

Football student-athletes will return June 15.

According to Arizona Athletics, students and staff will return in phases on a weekly basis.

Student-athletes competing in the fall will have priority.

Arizona student-athletes will begin returning to campus on June 15 under significantly elevated safety protocolshttps://t.co/qFkbVnIGpJ — Arizona Athletics (@AZATHLETICS) May 29, 2020

Arizona Athletics said the re-entry plan will follow local, state, and national safety guidelines.