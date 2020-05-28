Two prison escapees arrested by Tucson Sector Border Patrol

TUCSON - Two escaped convicts from a Colorado prison were apprehended by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents Wednesday.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, 35-year-old Jose Rodriguez and 42-year-old Raul Guzman were taken into custody after agents patrolling near Sells pulled over a 2010 Nissan Titan at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said the two allegedly claimed to be undocumented immigrants who requested to be immediately returned to Mexico. After further investigation, the two men reportedly admitted that they were U.S. citizens who had escaped from a prison in Florence, Colo. on May 27.

Authorities said the two convicts were booked into the prison for multi-year sentences related to drug charges.

The two men were then taken into custody and turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service, according to CBP.

The driver, who was identified as a 30-year-old woman, was also arrested in connection to the incident.