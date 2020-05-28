New York Governor: ‘No mask, no service’ rule is OK for businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Store owners who require customers to wear masks will be backed up by an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The governor said Thursday his executive order will authorize businesses to deny entry to people without face coverings. Many stores already require patrons to wear masks.

Cuomo says his order will reduce conflicts between shop owners and customers. Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio says New York City businesses that try to reopen before coronavirus restrictions are lifted will face fines starting at $1,000.

The mayor said businesses are not supposed to "make up their own rules and jump the gun."