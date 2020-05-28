Minnesota governor declares state of emergency over looting, protests in death of George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has called in the National Guard as a wounded Minneapolis braces for more violence over the death of a handcuffed black man in police custody.

Rioting on Wednesday and Thursday reduced parts of one neighborhood to a smoking shambles, with burned buildings, looted stores and angry graffiti demanding justice.

BREAKING: Minnesota governor declares state of emergency, activates the state's National Guard to respond to looting and violent protests in the Twin Cities over the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/YRsQxkqIxp — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 28, 2020

It was the second consecutive night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who gasped for breath during a Monday arrest in which an officer kneeled on his neck for almost eight minutes.

In footage recorded by a bystander, Floyd can be heard pleading that he can’t breathe until he slowly stops talking and moving.