Man arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have arrested a 31-year-old man in the killing of a 16-year-old boy in a shooting that left two other people wounded.

Police said Emeterio Trujillo was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder, drive-by shooting and probation violation.

Police identified the boy killed in the May 19 incident at a convenience store as Sean Chinn. A 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were wounded.

Police said previously that the victims were standing outside the store when they were shot by an unknown person and that two of the victims ran inside after being shot while one remained outside.