DPS trooper helps deliver baby on Phoenix highway
TUCSON - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is being dubbed a hero after he reportedly helped deliver a baby on a Phoenix highway Thursday.
According to officials, Trooper Curtis Farley was responded to a vehicle that was pulled over on Loop 22 near East Valley Thursday morning in reference to a report of a woman about to give birth.
DPS said Farley helped deliver the baby in the vehicle and checked the newborn's vitals shortly after birth. The trooper than stayed at the scene until emergency medical staff arrived to transport the family to the hospital.
According to the husband of the woman involved, his wife and child are in good condition.
He said this delivery is their third child together.