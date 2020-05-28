DPS trooper helps deliver baby on Phoenix highway

TUCSON - An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper is being dubbed a hero after he reportedly helped deliver a baby on a Phoenix highway Thursday.

According to officials, Trooper Curtis Farley was responded to a vehicle that was pulled over on Loop 22 near East Valley Thursday morning in reference to a report of a woman about to give birth.

Trooper Curtis Farley was first to arrive on scene as a couple welcomed their (3rd) baby in their car on L-202 today. He checked baby’s vitals until EMS arrived & shared how he helped his own wife deliver *their* 3rd baby in a car as well - talk about being uniquely qualified! https://t.co/H87uSUObSK pic.twitter.com/SWcPuXDXcd — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 28, 2020

DPS said Farley helped deliver the baby in the vehicle and checked the newborn's vitals shortly after birth. The trooper than stayed at the scene until emergency medical staff arrived to transport the family to the hospital.

According to the husband of the woman involved, his wife and child are in good condition.

With permission from the family, here are some photos from this morning. Trooper Farley arrived just after mom gave birth, and stayed with them until EMS arrived. Congratulations to mom & dad on their new arrival! 🍼#AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/6PNPPiOAZB — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) May 28, 2020

He said this delivery is their third child together.