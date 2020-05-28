Arizona to allow schools to re-open in fall, resume youth sports

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey says schools will re-open in the fall following closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Ducey also announced Thursday that Little League and other youth sports and summer day camps can resume now. He says state schools chief Kathy Hoffman will outline next week how schools will operate, but he says it won't be a complete return to normal.

Ducey announced the reopening of schools even as the state sees an uptick in metrics used to track the progression of the disease, including the portion of tests that are positive and the portion of emergency room visits that are for COVID-19 symptoms.