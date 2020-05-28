Arizona logs 501 new coronavirus cases, 26 more deaths

PHOENIX — State health officials reported an additional 26 COVID-19-related deaths on Thursday. The statewide death toll is 857.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 17, 763, with 501 new cases. The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 287, 605 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.5% have come back positive, continuing a downward trend.

Deaths:

The state says that 670 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 39

45 - 54 years of age: 43

55- 64 years of age: 103

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 8,896

Pima: 2,167

Pinal: 788

Santa Cruz: 225

Cochise: 67

Yuma: 822

La Paz: 53

Mohave: 350

Yavapai: 294

Coconino: 1,078

Navajo: 1,678

Gila: 25

Graham: 26

Greenlee: 4

Apache: 1,290

For more local COVID-19 news, visit https://kvoa.com/thecoronavirus/.