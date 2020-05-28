$150K Powerball ticket sold in Oro Valley

TUCSON – A winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Oro Valley on Wednesday.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Circle K at 10410 N. La Canada Dr.

The lucky winner matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number.

This ticket's cash prize would have been $50,000, but since the ticket also had a Power Play, the total cash prize tripled to $150,000.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 38, 58, 59, 64, 68 with Powerball number 21. The Power Play number for this drawing was 3.