With COVID-19 more Tucsonans taking up fishing, outdoor activities

MT. LEMMON, Ariz. - Due to the coronavirus pandemic, more Tucsonans are avoiding crowded venues.

Many are taking up outdoor activities, such as fishing.

Zak Holt is a regular at Rose Canyon Lake near Mount Lemmon.

"I just try to stay six feet apart and try not to go places that are crowded and be around a bunch of people that I'm not living with on a daily basis," said Holt.

Tucsonans Mohammed Ammar and his brother Obada Albowab are on the same page.

"It's pretty much very nice to go outside on a sunny day and catch some fish," said Ammar. "You just need to not get close to people so if they breathe the virus doesn't come close to you if they have it."