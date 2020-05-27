US on cusp of marking at least 100K deaths from COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is on the cusp of marking at least 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

That was once an unthinkable toll but it could portend even more misery in the months ahead as parts of the U.S. reopen. Las Vegas casinos and Walt Disney World are making plans to reopen.

Summertime will bring more people to beaches. And the nation's two major political parties have conventions planned that will attract thousands to nominate presidential candidates. Public health officials are predicting a resurgence by fall.

Meanwhile, a new poll shows that only half of Americans may be willing to get vaccinated if scientists are successful in developing a vaccine.