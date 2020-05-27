Summer Camps in Tucson open with coronavirus restrictions

TUCSON - Despite coronavirus cases still popping up, kids are gearing up for summer camp in the Tucson area.

The Boys & Girls Club of Tucson is taking the necessary precautions to remain open for kids and families.

Now, other local recreation centers are beginning their summer programs. One of them is The YMCA of Southern Arizona.

In past years, Jacob's Park YMCA had around 90 kids for summer camp. However, this year is different. In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the program will limit to a few dozen children.

Robbins Elementary student Viviana Elias says he's happy the YMCA. She is showing others how to avoid spreading germs.

"We put sanitizer, don't touch bars or anything," said Elias. " Wear gloves and a mask and wash our hands."

Jessica Romo is the site coordinator at Jacob's Park.

"(We're) limiting the contact to all the toys that are not easily washable," said Romo. "When they come in the morning we do temperature checks and we check them in the afternoon as well."

Romo said the YMCA is happy to serve the community during these times of uncertainty.

For more information about the program visit https://tucsonymca.org/program/summer-camp/.