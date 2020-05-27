One extricated after vehicle struck median barrier on I-10 near Ina Rd
TUCSON - A person was extricated from their vehicle after his vehicle struck a median barrier wall Wednesday morning.
According to Northwest Fire District, the incident restricted eastbound Interstate-10 just south of Ina Road.
Officials say the driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident.
Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.
