One extricated after vehicle struck median barrier on I-10 near Ina Rd

TUCSON - A person was extricated from their vehicle after his vehicle struck a median barrier wall Wednesday morning.

According to Northwest Fire District, the incident restricted eastbound Interstate-10 just south of Ina Road.

Officials say the driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries in connection to the incident.

Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the cause of the crash.

