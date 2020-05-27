Biden accuser’s credentials, expert testimony under scrutiny

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors in central California are investigating the credentials that Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade claimed to give expert testimony in criminal trials.

Monterey County prosecutors say they never vetted her resume before calling her as an expert on domestic violence issues. Reade had said she had a bachelor's degree from Antioch University, but the school disputes that.

She made several other claims on her resume and in court that have now come into question. Defense lawyers say they may appeal their clients' convictions over her testimony.

Reade came forward this year to say Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993.

Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee for president, vehemently denies the accusation.