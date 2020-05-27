Arizona adds 479 coronavirus cases; death toll up to 831

PHOENIX — Arizona reported an additional 24 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The statewide total is 831.

Deaths are not recorded until the state health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

Confirmed cases went up to 17, 262, with 479 new cases.

According to the state's data dashboard, 279, 550 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 5.5% have come back positive, continuing a downward trend.

Deaths:

The state says that 651 of the deaths involve people of age 65 or older.

Deaths by age group:

20 - 44 years of age: 36

45 - 54 years of age: 43

55- 64 years of age: 99

<20 years of age: 2

Cases by county:

Maricopa: 8,627

Pima: 2,119

Pinal: 777

Santa Cruz: 188

Cochise: 63

Yuma: 782

La Paz: 54

Mohave: 339

Yavapai: 292

Coconino: 1,066

Navajo: 1,652

Gila: 25

Graham: 25

Greenlee: 3

Apache: 1,250

