Walt Disney World to present reopening plans Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is presenting its plans for reopening after being shuttered since mid-March because of the new coronavirus.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings says Disney World and SeaWorld Orlando will present their proposals for phased reopenings before an Orange County task force on Wednesday. If Demings signs off on them, the plans will be sent to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for approval.

Earlier this month, Disney World allowed third-party businesses at its dining and shopping complex to open with new restrictions.

Crosstown rival, Universal Orlando, presented its reopening proposal last week to county officials, saying it would reopen June 5.