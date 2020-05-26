Studio Ghibli films ‘My Neighbor Totoro’, ‘Spirited Away’ make US streaming debut on HBO Max

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - Coming soon to a device near you: Steve Carell returns to television screens, Lady Gaga drops her latest album and a beloved Japanese anime franchise finally arrives on a U.S. streaming service.

Gaga leads the way of this week’s new releases with “Chromatica,” which returns the pop queen to making music that makes people want to dance.

Carell plays the leader of a new military branch devoted to dominating the stars in Netflix’s “Space Force,” which arrives Friday.

Wednesday's debut of the HBO Max streaming service brings some beloved Studio Ghibli films like “My Neighbor Totoro” and “Spirited Away” to U.S. streaming audiences for the first time.