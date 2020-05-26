Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza!

The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one, the company says visit the website www.pizzahit.com/gradparty.

Once there, you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

The giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

Pizza Hut says it teamed up with "America’s Dairy Farmers" for the giveaway.