Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas

Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza!

The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.

To claim one, the company says visit the website www.pizzahit.com/gradparty.

Once there, you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.

The giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.

Pizza Hut says it teamed up with "America’s Dairy Farmers" for the giveaway.

