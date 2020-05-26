Pizza Hut giving 2020 grads half a million free pizzas
Pizza Hut is celebrating 2020 graduates by giving away free pizza!
The pizza chain posted on Twitter that it is giving away half a million medium one-topping pizzas.
To claim one, the company says visit the website www.pizzahit.com/gradparty.
Once there, you can sign up for a hut rewards account and receive a coupon.
The giveaway ends on May 28, but the coupons can be redeemed online through June 4.
Pizza Hut says it teamed up with "America’s Dairy Farmers" for the giveaway.