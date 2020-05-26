Oro Valley to distribute sandbags for its residents

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. –The Town of Oro Valley is providing free sandbags to its residents to prepare for monsoon.

Residents may pick up sandbags beginning June 15 at Naranja Park, 810 W. Naranja Drive.

Due to a limited number of supplies, only Town of Oro Valley residents are eligible. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Sandbags are self-service; you will need to bag and load your own sand.

Residents who require assistance may make an appointment with Town Staff to pick up pre-bagged sand at a designated time. To book your appointment, or for any questions, contact Constituent Services Coordinator Jessica Hynd at 520-229-4711 or by email at jhynd@orovalleyaz.gov.