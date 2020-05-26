Help Wanted: Amphitheater to host weekly job fair to hire bus drivers

TUCSON - Amphitheater Public School District is looking to hire several bus drivers. To help fill this need, the district will weekly job fairs starting Wednesday.

According to officials, the job fairs will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Transportation Department located at 200 E. Roger Road. It will reportedly be held every Wednesday through the end of June.

"Bus drivers are often the first and last school employees to see children on a regular school day. They are an important part of our students’ lives and are essential members of the Amphi Family," the district said in a press release. "The District is looking for people who want to make a positive difference in a rewarding job."

Amphitheater officials said bus drivers can earn $14.12 to $14.68 per hour and are paid minimum wage during training.

Registration is not required to participate in the weekly event.

To apply online or for more information, amphi.com.