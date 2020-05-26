Deadline for small business loan program is Tuesday

TUCSON - If you own a small business in Tucson, this is for you.

Tuesday is the last day you can sign up for the City's We Are One/Somos Uno program.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and City Council authorized $1 million for small businesses loans to help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program started in April. Local businesses have been granted more than $300,000.

To submit an application, visit www.bdfc.com.

For more information about the program, click here.