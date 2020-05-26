Biden calls Trump a ‘fool’ for mocking masks during COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden says that wearing a mask in public to combat the spread of the coronavirus is a sign of leadership and that President Donald Trump is a “fool” for suggesting otherwise.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said Tuesday that it was tantamount to “stoking deaths.”

Biden's comments came a day after he wore a black face mask at a park near their Delaware home to lay a wreath at a veterans' memorial for Memorial Day.

Trump later retweeted a post that appeared to make fun of Biden in his mask. The president insisted he wasn't being critical. Trump had repeatedly declined to wear a mask despite guidance from experts.