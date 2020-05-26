Arizona Senate adjourns without taking up bills related to COVID-19

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate’s plan to pass a series of House bills and possibly consider two pieces of coronavirus-related legislation have been upended.

A majority of members abruptly voted Tuesday to adjourn. The 16-14 vote officially ended a 2020 legislative session that had been halted in March because of the pandemic.

Lawmakers are expected to be called back to work by Gov. Doug Ducey in special sessions for virus-related issues.

The adjournment stalled plans for a bill that business interests are demanding to give them sweeping immunity from liability if people are infected on their premises.